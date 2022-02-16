Winter Olympics: Elise Christie wants to return for 2026 Games
Published
Britain's Elise Christie indicates she wants to return to competitive skating for the 2026 Winter Olympics.Full Article
Published
Britain's Elise Christie indicates she wants to return to competitive skating for the 2026 Winter Olympics.Full Article
Elise Christie says she wants to return to competitive skating for the 2026 Winter Olympics, having initially retired from..
Britain's Elise Christie indicates she wants to return to competitive skating for the 2026 Winter Olympics.