Brazil mudslides from torrential rains kill at least 38
The death toll from devastating mudslides and floods that swept through a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state has reached 38, local authorities said on Wednesday.Full Article
The city of Petropolis was slammed by a deluge, and the mayor said the death toll could rise as searchers picked through the..