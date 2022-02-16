Ending free Covid testing would be a mistake, Sir Keir Starmer says
Published
Sir Keir Starmer has said ending free coronavirus testing “is a mistake” which would increase the risk of Covid transmission.Full Article
Published
Sir Keir Starmer has said ending free coronavirus testing “is a mistake” which would increase the risk of Covid transmission.Full Article
Ending free COVID testing would be a mistake and make the pandemic worse in the long run, Sir Keir Starmer has said.
Ending free COVID testing would be a mistake and make the pandemic worse in the long run, Sir Keir Starmer has said.