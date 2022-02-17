UK hit with power cuts and travel disruption ahead of incoming Storm Eunice
Published
The UK faced strong winds and heavy rain on Wednesday evening, causing power cuts and travel disruption with Storm Eunice set to move in.Full Article
Published
The UK faced strong winds and heavy rain on Wednesday evening, causing power cuts and travel disruption with Storm Eunice set to move in.Full Article
The Met Office had issued an amber warning for strong winds covering central Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and northern..
Forecasters say that travel disruption is highly likely adding that power cuts may occur.