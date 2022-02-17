What the papers say – February 17
Published
The front pages splash on a “plutonium jubilee” of royal scandal and the ongoing situation at Ukraine’s border.Full Article
Published
The front pages splash on a “plutonium jubilee” of royal scandal and the ongoing situation at Ukraine’s border.Full Article
Andrew settling the civil sex assault claim against him for a reported multimillion-pound sum dominates the papers on Wednesday.
The former POTUS denied the allegations in a statement on Thursday, February 10, 2022.