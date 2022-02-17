Storm Dudley in pictures as heavy rain and high winds batter the country

Thousands of homes have been left without power after Storm Dudley swept through parts of the UK. Capel Curig in Wales experienced gusts of up to 81mph, with Emley Moore in West Yorkshire and Drumalbin in South Lanarkshire seeing 74mph winds. Northern Powergrid said 1,000 properties still had no lights on Thursday morning due to the weather.

