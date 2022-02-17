British man, 35, killed in Sydney shark attack
Published
Simon Nellist, 35, was killed in a fatal shark attack in Sydney, a friend tells the BBC.Full Article
Published
Simon Nellist, 35, was killed in a fatal shark attack in Sydney, a friend tells the BBC.Full Article
Simon Nellist tragically died on Wednesday in the harrowing incident Down Under.
A man was tragically killed in Australia in an apparent shark attack. Police report that human remains were found upon arriving to..
A man has died of his "catastrophic injuries" after being bitten by a shark. It is the first fatal shark attack off the coast of..