Russian troop build-up near Ukraine continues, Ben Wallace warns
Published
Nato is “deadly serious” about its response to Russia’s military build-up on the borders of Ukraine, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said.Full Article
Published
Nato is “deadly serious” about its response to Russia’s military build-up on the borders of Ukraine, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said.Full Article
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace lays a wreath at Russia's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow. Wallace is due to meet with Russian..