It's a big one for Rangers as they travel to Germany looking for a first leg advantage in what promises to be a mouthwatering clash.Full Article
Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers LIVE score and goal updates from Europa League clash
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE score and goal updates from the Europa League clash at Ibrox
Daily Record
Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side are out to finish the job and reach the last 16 after stunning the Bundesliga giants in Germany.