The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning - the highest alert, meaning a high impact is very likely.Full Article
UK braced for Storm Eunice with some people urged to stay indoors
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Hundreds of Devon schools closed due to Storm Eunice
Exeter Express and Echo
Schools across the county have announced they will not open to pupils are people are being urged to stay indoors
-
Live updates - Storm Eunice causing traffic disruption in Devon
Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette
-
Storm Eunice prompts danger-to-life warnings with people told to stay indoors
Belfast Telegraph
Advertisement
More coverage
Storm Eunice: People of Nottinghamshire told to 'stay indoors' as county braced for high winds
Nottingham Post
The storm is expected to bring winds of up to 70mph
-
Storm Eunice: Sussex warned to brace itself ahead of amber warning
The Argus
-
Storm Eunice: UK braces with some people urged to stay home
Hereford Times
-
Storm Eunice heads for UK and prompts danger to life warning
BBC News
-
Storm Eunice: Rare red weather warning issued for parts of the UK
BBC Local News