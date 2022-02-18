Gerwyn Price — with an historic two nine-darters — emerged triumphant on a dramatic evening of Cazoo Premier League darts at the SSE Arena last night, beating James Wade 6-4 in a thrilling final.Full Article
Gerwyn Price hits two nine-darters as he clinches Belfast glory
