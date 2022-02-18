Storm Eunice: Rare red weather warning issued for Haverhill as dangerous gale force winds batter UK
Forecasters are confident Storm Eunice will cause significant disruption across the country today.
Storm Eunice will cause significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds
A rare red weather warning has been issued for Storm Eunice as it looks set to batter the UK with gusts of up to 100mph.