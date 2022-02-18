St Mirren accept Aberdeen approach for manager Goodwin
St Mirren have granted manager Jim Goodwin permission to speak to Aberdeen about becoming their new boss.Full Article
Aberdeen captain has been granted permission to speak to the Buddies after boss Jim Goodwin went the opposite way to Pittodrie.
Goodwin has fended off competition from the likes of Jack Ross to replace Stephen Glass at Pittodrie.