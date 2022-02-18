RAF aircraft flew hundreds of miles to and from PM’s photoshoot
A Royal Air Force aircraft travelled hundreds of miles from a base in Scotland ahead of a photoshoot with the Prime Minister, before flying straight back.Full Article
