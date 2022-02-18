More wind on Saturday could hamper Storm Eunice clear-up, says Met Office
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Storm Eunice: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for wind in parts of Wales on Saturday
Strong winds are set to continue into the weekend and could lead to more disruption
Wales Online
Winds on Saturday could hamper Storm Eunice clear-up efforts
More windy weather on Saturday could hamper clear-up efforts in the aftermath of Storm Eunice, the Met Office has said.
Belfast Telegraph