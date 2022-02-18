EU will be united in ‘strong response’ to any invasion of Ukraine, says Irish PM
Published
The European Union will be united in its “very strong response” to any Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Irish premier has said.Full Article
Published
The European Union will be united in its “very strong response” to any Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Irish premier has said.Full Article
Watch VideoU.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin assured the three Baltic nations Saturday that they would not be on their own if..
Watch VideoThe U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly Thursday to show unwavering support for an independent Ukraine and "condemn"..