The Oscar-nominated actor pledged that if he won the award for best actor next month then he would take part in the dancing competitionFull Article
Andrew Garfield says being on Strictly Come Dancing is 'on the bucket list'
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Andrew Garfield says being on Strictly Come Dancing is ‘on the bucket list’
Andrew Garfield says that he would “love” to be on Strictly Come Dancing and that competing on the show is “on the bucket..
Belfast Telegraph