Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is back: Where to watch and timings
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Who is on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway tonight on ITV and what to expect from the first episode?
Bristol Post
Get a sneak peek into what you can expect from the first episode of the new series.
Advertisement
More coverage
Ant and Dec prank Jeremy Clarkson in farm protest
Yahoo UK
Jeremy Clarkson is the first celebrity target for Ant and Dec's new series of Saturday Night Takeaway.