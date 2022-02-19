Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy: ‘If this f**king pandemic hadn’t happened, Helen McCrory would have been in it. It’s dedicated to her, but it’s not the same show’

It’s a widely held belief in celebrity journalism that the more seriously an actor takes their craft, the less enamoured they are of doing interviews. Cillian Murphy has said as much previously, noting that the less people know about him personally, the more convincing the performance, as he can inhabit the characters he plays in film and TV more fully. Time and time again, you’ll find reference to Murphy as a private person. Industry colleagues have long noted that he is a smart, thoughtful and pleasant interviewee, but likes to keep any talk focused on his considerable body of work.