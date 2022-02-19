Ant McPartlin 'fuming' as Jeremy Clarkson takes swipe at drink-driving conviction on ITV Saturday Night Takeaway
Published
Fans rushed to comment on the "awkward" atmosphere after he was introduced to the studio.Full Article
Published
Fans rushed to comment on the "awkward" atmosphere after he was introduced to the studio.Full Article
Viewers didn't think one part of the prank was funny at all
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were “nervous” to play a prank on Jeremy Clarkson for their variety show Saturday Night..