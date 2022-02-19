Jeremy Clarkson 'arrested' in hilarious Ant and Dec prank at Diddly Squat farm

Jeremy Clarkson 'arrested' in hilarious Ant and Dec prank at Diddly Squat farm

Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette

Published

Viewers of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway were left in stitches at the fake 'soil has feelings' protest.

Full Article