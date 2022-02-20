PM: Russian invasion of Ukraine would be biggest war in Europe since WWII
Russia’s plan to invade Ukraine would lead to the largest conflict in Europe since the Second World War, the Prime Minister has warned.Full Article
Johnson spent Saturday engaged in diplomatic efforts to avoid conflict
Watch VideoU.S. President Joe Biden said Friday that he is “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade..