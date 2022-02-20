Boris Johnson: Russian invasion of Ukraine would be biggest war in Europe since WWII
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ukraine crisis: Russia could cause biggest Europe war since WWII - Johnson
Jerusalem Post
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that sanctions on Russia in the event of an invasion would go much further than previously..
Advertisement
More coverage
Russia To Stage Massive Nuclear Drills Amid Ukraine Standoff
Newsy
Watch VideoRussia announced massive nuclear drills while Western leaders grasped Friday for ways to avert a new war in Europe amid..