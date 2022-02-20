Mr Johnson handed a legal questionnaire to police on Friday regarding claims that lockdown-busting parties were held in No 10Full Article
Boris Johnson refuses to commit to resigning if found to have broken the law
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Labour: 'Action needs to be taken' if PM broke the law
ODN
Shadow Policing Minister Sarah Jones has called for Tory MPs to oust Boris Johnson if it transpires he broke the law by attending..
Advertisement
More coverage
UK opposition: PM Johnson 'broke the law' and 'lied'
The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer, said on Sunday (January 16), that Prime Minister Boris Johnson..
Rumble