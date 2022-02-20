Storm Franklin to strike UK on Sunday as amber warning issued by Met Office
Published
Storm Franklin is set to strike the UK on Sunday just two days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left 1.4 million homes without power.Full Article
Published
Storm Franklin is set to strike the UK on Sunday just two days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left 1.4 million homes without power.Full Article
ANOTHER storm is set to strike just two days after Storm Eunice.
Storm Franklin is set to hit the UK, with an amber weather warning issued for Northern Ireland, the Met Office has said.