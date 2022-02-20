ITV Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway defended by fans as some predict Ofcom complaints
Published
Fans on Twitter suggested the programme would rack up complaints to the broadcasting watchdog over its Drag performance.Full Article
Published
Fans on Twitter suggested the programme would rack up complaints to the broadcasting watchdog over its Drag performance.Full Article
Fans took to social media to comment on the 'awkard' atmosphere
Fans rushed to comment on the "awkward" atmosphere after he was introduced to the studio