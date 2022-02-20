The Prime Minister has returned a questionnaire to police investigating lockdown-busting parties at Downing Street.Full Article
Boris Johnson refuses to say whether he will resign if fined by police over partygate
Downing Street has previously said his responses will not be made public.
