ITV Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway fans in hysterics as audience member chokes on confetti
Fans of the programme were left laughing - after seeing a member of the audience choking on confetti.Full Article
The programme returned on Saturday night and saw deserving members of the audience win life changing prizes.
Fans watched on on Saturday night as Stephen, dressed Donald Trump, was left hanging on a chair above the audience.