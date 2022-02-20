Her Majesty is receiving medical attention and will 'follow all appropriate guidelines.'Full Article
The Queen tests positive for Covid-19 and experiencing 'mild symptoms'
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19
Rumble
The Queen has COVID: Monarch, 95, has mild 'cold-like' symptoms but continues light duties at Windsor Castle just..
Queen tests positive Covid-19 but plans to carry on working
Leek Post and Times
Advertisement
More coverage
Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive For COVID; Mild Symptoms
Newsy
Watch VideoQueen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham..
-
The Queen tests positive for Covid
BBC Local News
-
Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID
USATODAY.com
-
Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for covid, is experiencing ‘mild cold like symptoms,’ palace says
Washington Post
-
Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms
SeattlePI.com