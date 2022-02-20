The monarch, 95, has tested positive for the virus and is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms”.Full Article
Buckingham Palace confirms The Queen has tested positive for COVID
She has mild cold-like symptoms and expects to continue "light duties" at Windsor, Buckingham Palace says.
Charles also tested positive for Covid earlier this month