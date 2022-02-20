The iconic girl group have reportedly been asked to reunite for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.Full Article
Spice Girls set to finally reunite with Victoria Beckham for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Tamworth Herald0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Will the Spice Girls perform at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee concert?
A huge gig will take place in June to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign and Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel B, Mel C and..
BANG Showbiz
Mel C breaks silence on Spice Girls reunion with Victoria Beckham for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Mel C is the group's Sporty Spice and was responding to reports this weekend suggesting a reformation was possible.
Tamworth Herald