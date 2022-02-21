The Prime Minister’s announcement will come just over 24 hours after it was confirmed the Queen had tested positive for coronavirus.Full Article
Boris Johnson to make two major Covid rules announcements today
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Coronavirus roadmap: All the changes Boris Johnson will announce to Covid rules in 'living with Covid' plan
Here's everything to expect from the Covid rule changes in today's announcement
Cambridge News
UK: People With COVID In England Won't Need To Self-Isolate
Watch VideoPeople with COVID-19 won't be legally required to self-isolate in England starting in the coming week, the U.K...
Newsy