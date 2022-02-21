The entrepreneur gained fame from setting up the new music platform, which helped to launch a string of UK music careers.Full Article
Jamal Edwards: British music industry in mourning following death of SBTV founder
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Entrepreneur and YouTube music star Jamal Edwards dies age 31
City A.M.
Entrepreneur and YouTube star Jamal Edwards has died at the age of 31, sending shockwaves through the music industry. The British..
-
Music industry in mourning following death of SBTV founder Jamal Edwards
Belfast Telegraph
-
Tributes flow for ‘blessed soul’ Jamal Edwards following his death at age 31
Belfast Telegraph
-
British Music Entrepreneur Jamal Edwards Passes Away at 31
Just Jared
-
Music Entrepreneur and YouTube Star Jamal Edwards Dead At 31
E! Online
Advertisement
More coverage
Jamal Edwards, SBTV Founder and British Music Industry Pioneer, Dies at 31
Jamal Edwards, a major figure in the British music industry known for founding the music platform SBTV, which helped popularize..
Upworthy
Tributes from world of music and beyond pour in for Jamal Edwards
Tributes have been pouring in from music industry heavyweights, sports stars and others for SBTV founder Jamal Edwards – who..
Belfast Telegraph