Stormont Health Minister to consider Living with Covid plan for England
Published
Northern Ireland’s Health Minister Robin Swann has said his department will “carefully consider” the Living with Covid plan unveiled in England.Full Article
Published
Northern Ireland’s Health Minister Robin Swann has said his department will “carefully consider” the Living with Covid plan unveiled in England.Full Article
Shadow cabinet minister Stephen Doughty says Boris Johnson is “keen on getting the headlines” rather than following the science..
Cabinet minister Paul Scully says: “We need to learn to live with Covid. It’s about taking personal responsibility back, rather..