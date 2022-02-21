Extreme weather may become feature of UK’s climate, minister says
Published
Extreme weather, like the storms that have lashed the UK, “could” become a feature of the country’s climate, a minister has said.Full Article
Published
Extreme weather, like the storms that have lashed the UK, “could” become a feature of the country’s climate, a minister has said.Full Article
Extreme weather, like the storms that have lashed the UK, could become a feature of the country's climate, a minister has said.
Watch VideoRoofs peeking out of the water have become a common sight every summer at the Lindoso reservoir in northwestern Spain...