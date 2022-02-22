HSBC annual pre-tax profit more than doubles to £13.9 billion
Published
HSBC has reported its annual pre-tax profit more than doubled to 18.9 billion US dollars (£13.9 billion) for the year ending December 31.Full Article
Published
HSBC has reported its annual pre-tax profit more than doubled to 18.9 billion US dollars (£13.9 billion) for the year ending December 31.Full Article
Increase was driven by a net release of expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges, along with a higher share of..