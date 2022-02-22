Derek nearly died six times at the height of his fight with the virus and despite now being free from coronavirus it has left a lasting impact on his body.Full Article
Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper took secret trip to Mexico for long Covid treatment
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper secretly flew to Mexico for Covid treatment
The treatment in Monterrey has been revealed ahead of Kate's second documentary on ITV tomorrow night.
Tamworth Herald