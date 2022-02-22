Hong Kong orders mandatory Covid tests for all residents
Published
Hong Kong will test its entire population for Covid-19 in March, the city’s leader said, as it grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the Omicron variant.Full Article
Published
Hong Kong will test its entire population for Covid-19 in March, the city’s leader said, as it grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the Omicron variant.Full Article
Watch VideoHong Kong will test its entire population of 7.5 million people for COVID-19 in March, the city's leader said Tuesday,..
Long queues of people lined up for compulsory COVID-19 testing in Hong Kong on Thursday (February 17) as authorities scrambled to..