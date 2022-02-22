Number of lateral flow tests to be capped as free tests scaled back
Published
People have struggled to order lateral flow tests online amid a scramble for free kits while they are still available.Full Article
Published
People have struggled to order lateral flow tests online amid a scramble for free kits while they are still available.Full Article
Lateral flow tests will stop being free to all from April 1
The SNP's Westminster leader has demanded that Scots should still be able to order free lateral flow tests if needed.