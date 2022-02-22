Oti Mabuse has announced she's leaving Strictly Come Dancing after seven years on the show.Full Article
'Difficult decision': Oti Mabuse leaving Strictly
Oti Mabuse has told fans she'll be leaving the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing but said it was a 'difficult decision'.
"I can't put in to words how difficult this decision has been, but I have decided not to return."
