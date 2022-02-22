The rockstar’s private jet was forced to abort the landing following two failed attempts after winds reached 80mph.Full Article
Elton John’s terror as plane has failure at 10,000ft and makes emergency landing
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Elton John's private jet forced to make an emergency landing following failure at 10,000ft
The aircraft was forced to make a U-turn due to the failure
Bishops Stortford Observer
Elton John's Private Jet Forced To Make Emergency Landing After Suffering Hydraulic Failure At 10,000 Feet
Inside the scary ordeal.
Radar Online