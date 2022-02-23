West hits back with sanctions as Putin orders Russian troops into Ukraine
World leaders have hit back with sanctions after Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered troops into separatist regions of Ukraine.Full Article
Responding swiftly to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order sending troops to separatist-held regions of eastern Ukraine,..
Joe Biden dispatches 'defensive' troops to Baltic States in response to Putin's Ukraine invasion:..