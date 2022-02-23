Boots charging £5.99 for a lateral flow test as Government announces end to free scheme
Boston Target0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Boots selling Covid lateral flow tests for £5.99 as free test kits to end
People have struggled to order lateral flow tests online amid a scramble for free kits while they are still available
Nottingham Post
Boots selling single lateral flow Covid test for £5.99 as end of free service nears
The high street pharmacist said it would be launching "affordable" Covid-19 tests in its shops and online
Hull Daily Mail