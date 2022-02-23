Wales set to leave Louis Rees-Zammit out for England clash at Twickenham
Wales boss Wayne Pivac is set to make a huge selection call by leaving out Louis Rees-Zammit for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against England.Full Article
The dazzling young winger will return to Gloucester, with Josh Adams and Alex Cuthbert set to start for Wales at Twickenham