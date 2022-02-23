Nicola Sturgeon 'appalled' by Alex Salmond working for Russian broadcaster and calls for RT ban
Published
The First Minister criticised her former political ally over his decision to work for RT even after Russia invaded UkraineFull Article
Published
The First Minister criticised her former political ally over his decision to work for RT even after Russia invaded UkraineFull Article
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she is "appalled" that her predecessor Alex Salmond continues to host a chat show on..
It is “unthinkable” that Alex Salmond still has a show on a Kremlin-backed broadcaster, Nicola Sturgeon has said.