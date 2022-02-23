Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool will not get carried away after win over Leeds
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists there is no point in focusing on chasing Manchester City as the Premier League table can change so quickly.Full Article
Jurgen Klopp has explained his moment of madness after the Liverpool boss was enraptured by the full-time scenes at Anfield..
Liverpool thrashed Leeds United 6-0 at Anfield to move within three points of Manchester City in the Premier League, with Mohamed..