People with the virus will no longer be legally required to stay at home, although you should if you can.Full Article
New guidance on self-isolation: Legal requirement to self isolate with Covid to end today
Cambridge News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
What are the new Covid rules? All the changes to Covid rules in England, including legal requirement to self-isolate
Bishops Stortford Observer
These rules are the first step in the "Living with Covid" plan, with more to come in April
-
Scientists cautious as England set to end COVID curbs
SeattlePI.com
-
UK to scrap all remaining COVID restrictions next week
SeattlePI.com