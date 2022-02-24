The 85-year-old was known for her role as Olive in 70s comedy On The Buses and had played Peggy Mitchell's sister Aunt Sal.Full Article
BBC EastEnders and On The Buses' Anna Karen died in house fire 'started by cigarette'
