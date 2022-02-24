UK flights ordered to avoid Ukraine airspace
Aircraft flying to or from UK airports are being ordered to avoid Ukraine airspace after the crisis in the country intensified.Full Article
As Russia announces military action into Ukraine, the country today shut its airspace for all civilian flights. Russia has also..
Infrastructure Minister Oleksander Kubrakov said that the current cancellation of flights is dictated solely by the information..