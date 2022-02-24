Welsh's girlfriend, Jodie Bowie, conspired with him to run the network from their home in Failsworth.Full Article
Drug boss' girlfriend funded lavish lifestyle after recruiting own mum and dad into gang
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Drug dealer's girlfriend recruited mum, dad and brother to gang to protect her lavish lifestyle
The organised crime group has been jailed for more than 45 years
Hull Daily Mail
Drug dealer's girlfriend recruited mum, dad and brother to protect her lavish lifestyle
The organised crime group has been jailed for more than 45 years
Wales Online